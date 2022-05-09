Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.15-1.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.43.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,522. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $37.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,586,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,775,000 after purchasing an additional 548,577 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $6,421,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,101,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 190,114 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

