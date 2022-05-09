Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-1.21 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70-4.755 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $23.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.89. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

