Elevation Oncology (ELEV) and Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Elevation Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Elevation Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Elevation Oncology N/A -$32.04 million -0.54 Elevation Oncology Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.04

Elevation Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Elevation Oncology. Elevation Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Elevation Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevation Oncology N/A -29.77% -28.40% Elevation Oncology Competitors -3,789.71% -62.86% -29.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elevation Oncology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevation Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 Elevation Oncology Competitors 1612 5650 11310 209 2.54

Elevation Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $16.62, suggesting a potential upside of 369.49%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 123.23%. Given Elevation Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elevation Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Elevation Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

