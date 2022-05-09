Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.91 Billion

Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $6.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.13 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $6.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $29.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.90 billion to $29.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $30.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.23 billion to $31.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.56.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $296.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $286.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $282.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $191.75 and a 12 month high of $314.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,088,551 shares of company stock worth $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after acquiring an additional 813,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

