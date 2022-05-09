Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) PT Lowered to $1.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright to $1.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 205.81% from the company’s current price.

ELOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.53.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

