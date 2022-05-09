ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €11.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.50 ($12.11) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.57% from the stock’s previous close.

ZIL2 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.53) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($16.32) price target on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ElringKlinger stock opened at €7.44 ($7.83) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €7.05 ($7.42) and a 1 year high of €18.18 ($19.14). The company has a market cap of $471.40 million and a PE ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.30.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.