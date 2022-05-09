Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.26.

NYSE:EMR opened at $88.01 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $83.42 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

