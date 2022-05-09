Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several analysts have commented on ESRT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 230.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESRT opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

