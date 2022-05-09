ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.30.
Several equities analysts have commented on ENGGY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.89) to €19.60 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.84) to €17.00 ($17.89) in a report on Friday, April 29th.
ENGGY stock opened at $10.92 on Monday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $12.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENAGAS S A/ADR (ENGGY)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.