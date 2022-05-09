Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Announces Earnings Results

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) released its earnings results on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 5,652,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,360,746. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,568,000 after purchasing an additional 67,654 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enbridge by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.70.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

