Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$60.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

ENB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.50. 341,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. Enbridge has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enbridge by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,999,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,900 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 141,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

