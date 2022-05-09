Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$62.00 at TD Securities

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.43.

NYSE ENB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. 341,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,058. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.15. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Enbridge by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,595,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $883,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164,782 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,114 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,831,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $775,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $676,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

