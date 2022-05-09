Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given a C$58.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has been assigned a C$58.50 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$58.03.

TSE ENB traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$56.80. 4,456,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,224. The company has a market cap of C$115.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$59.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$57.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 over the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

