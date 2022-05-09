Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by analysts at TD Securities from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price objective on Enbridge and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$58.03.

Shares of ENB traded down C$1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$56.80. 4,456,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.79. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.34.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.79 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total value of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares in the company, valued at C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

