Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$58.50 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.03.

TSE:ENB traded down C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$56.80. 4,456,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,224. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.18, for a total transaction of C$57,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,573,596.10. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total transaction of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Insiders have sold a total of 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

