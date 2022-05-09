Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 35.07.

Several research firms have commented on EDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

EDR opened at 19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of 27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of 29.06. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of 18.59 and a 12 month high of 35.28.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. The company had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 9.36% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. Research analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 30,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 19.25, for a total value of 593,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 895,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 4,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of 19.08, for a total value of 81,738.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,880 shares in the company, valued at 551,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 518,510 shares of company stock worth $10,138,695 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. 52.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

