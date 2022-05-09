Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endo International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 442,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,725,413. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

Endo International ( NASDAQ:ENDP Get Rating ) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.00%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Endo International by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 94,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after purchasing an additional 425,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

