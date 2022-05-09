Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $656.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) will post $656.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $623.70 million to $693.00 million. Endo International reported sales of $713.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.00%. The firm had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENDP. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Endo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Endo International from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $1.42 on Monday. Endo International has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 164,841 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 28,352 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 52,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

