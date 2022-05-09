Enerflex Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Enerflex and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.93 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$6.25 and a twelve month high of C$11.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a PE ratio of -37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

