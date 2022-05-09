Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Enerflex in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy lowered Enerflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.75.

Shares of EFX opened at C$7.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.21. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$711.15 million and a PE ratio of -37.76.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$321.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.68 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.48%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

