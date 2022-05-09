Energem Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on May 16th (NASDAQ:ENCPU)

Energem’s (NASDAQ:ENCPU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 16th. Energem had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 16th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ENCPU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16. Energem has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $10.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENCPU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Energem in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 4th quarter worth $974,000.

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the energy industry.

