Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.03. Energizer has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Energizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Energizer by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after acquiring an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

