Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.68. 271,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,718,121. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Enerplus has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 71.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Enerplus by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 9,240,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $97,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,736 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in Enerplus by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Enerplus by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,100,228 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at $48,945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

