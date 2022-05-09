Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.50 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:ERF traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $11.66. 282,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,121. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Enerplus had a return on equity of 71.29% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $258.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

