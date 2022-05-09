Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Enfusion stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26. Enfusion has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enfusion will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion Inc offers software-as-a-service for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

