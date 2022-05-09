Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.23 ($17.08).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENGI shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.00 ($14.74) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.53) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.32) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

ENGI opened at €11.14 ($11.72) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €11.68 and a 200 day moving average of €12.71. Engie has a fifty-two week low of €12.16 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of €15.16 ($15.96).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

