ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) received a €19.00 ($20.00) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.11) price objective on ENI in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($17.89) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €14.90 ($15.68) target price on ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($17.37) target price on ENI in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI traded up €0.09 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €13.61 ($14.32). 137,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. ENI has a 1 year low of €9.38 ($9.88) and a 1 year high of €14.80 ($15.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €13.48 and its 200-day moving average is €12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.