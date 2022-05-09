Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
Enovix stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. Enovix has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
About Enovix (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
