Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

ENVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Enovix from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other Enovix news, CEO Harrold J. Rust purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $50,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Daniel Mccranie purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $291,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Enovix by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Enovix by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix stock opened at $10.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74. Enovix has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.44). On average, research analysts anticipate that Enovix will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

