EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $327.65 Million

Analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) will announce $327.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.00 million and the lowest is $326.30 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $298.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.23 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com cut EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $139,027.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $1,076,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NPO opened at $91.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $79.80 and a 1 year high of $117.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

