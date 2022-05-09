Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $45.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.03 million. On average, analysts expect Enthusiast Gaming to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EGLX opened at $1.83 on Monday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $244.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 659.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 245,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 212,905 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $877,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enthusiast Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

