Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Get Enviva alerts:

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ralph Alexander purchased 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $385,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,071,000.

EVA stock opened at $77.28 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82. Enviva has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

About Enviva (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.