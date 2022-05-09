EPAM Systems (EPAM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) in the last few weeks:
- 5/9/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $350.00 to $410.00.
- 5/6/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $312.00.
- 5/6/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $465.00.
- 5/2/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $348.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $359.00.
- 4/20/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $325.00 to $380.00.
- 4/19/2022 – EPAM Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $239.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EPAM’s near-term prospect looks gloomy as majority of its delivery centers are located in Central and Eastern Europe which is currently prone to a massive geopolitical risk due to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The company’s largest delivery centers are located in Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Therefore, the ongoing war has massively disrupted the company’s overall business operations and therefore, will hurt its revenues and profitability in the near-term. Moreover, competition from companies like Accenture and Infosys is a constant pressure. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, EPAM is benefiting from ongoing digital transformation and continued focus on customer engagement and product development. Acquisitions and partnerships are also aiding top-line growth.”
- 4/11/2022 – EPAM Systems was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $390.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/5/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $830.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – EPAM Systems is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2022 – EPAM Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $650.00 to $285.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
EPAM stock traded down $26.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $320.63. 56,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,575. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average is $469.54.
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.
