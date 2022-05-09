EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.08.

NYSE:EPAM traded down $22.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,575. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EPAM Systems will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after acquiring an additional 75,747 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $9,428,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

