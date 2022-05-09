EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EQT. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EQT from $31.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

EQT opened at $41.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. EQT has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $45.50.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in EQT by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.05%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

