Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EQNR. SEB Equities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Equinor ASA from $30.67 to $31.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 285.00 to 305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.52.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average is $30.40.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.