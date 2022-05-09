Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) PT Lowered to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQGPF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.00. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

