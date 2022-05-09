Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given New C$79.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.66% from the company’s previous close.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$77.86.

Shares of Equitable Group stock traded down C$0.93 during trading on Monday, hitting C$52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,028. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.24. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of C$51.73 and a 52 week high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$167.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Group will post 10.1995775 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

