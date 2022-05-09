Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Becton, Dickinson and in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.15 EPS.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

Shares of BDX opened at $257.97 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $235.13 and a one year high of $280.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $263.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

