Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the company will earn $3.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $98.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.97. Catalent has a twelve month low of $86.34 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Catalent by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Catalent by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

