Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cirrus Logic, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cirrus Logic in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.61. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $498.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRUS. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.07 on Monday. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $72.09 and a one year high of $95.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.81.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,910,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,916,000 after acquiring an additional 716,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,340,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,355,000 after purchasing an additional 668,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,941,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,682,000 after purchasing an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 961,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

