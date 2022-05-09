Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dine Brands Global in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $74.25 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,009,000 after purchasing an additional 246,837 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.