Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Skyworks Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SWKS. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.78.

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.