Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Thryv Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thryv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Thryv’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Get Thryv alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.09.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Thryv has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $308.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $5,610,466.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,210,560 shares of company stock valued at $64,315,435 in the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,185,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 488.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 373,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,354,000 after acquiring an additional 309,865 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,901,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Thryv by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.