Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altus Group Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$162.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.95 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AIF. CIBC decreased their price objective on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.55.

AIF opened at C$46.15 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$44.56 and a one year high of C$72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 76.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, Director Alex Probyn acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.01 per share, with a total value of C$53,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,638,963.18. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,294 shares of company stock valued at $120,034 in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

