Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.03). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $50.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5,587.8% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 347,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,613 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.