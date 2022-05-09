Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Livent Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $28.02 on Monday. Livent has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,877,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,506,000 after buying an additional 571,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,999,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,888,000 after purchasing an additional 131,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,693,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,486,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,631,000 after purchasing an additional 656,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,456,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,777,000 after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

