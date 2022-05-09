Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for National CineMedia in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NCMI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $169.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.68 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 304.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 15,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $44,790.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 226,941 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 254,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 378,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 88,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 46,490 shares in the last quarter.

National CineMedia Company Profile (Get Rating)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.