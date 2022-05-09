Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 43.20% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 109.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

