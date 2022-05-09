Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Regional Management Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Regional Management in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of RM stock opened at $46.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $452.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.33. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.76. Regional Management had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.81%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 243.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

