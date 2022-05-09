Equities Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million.

BTO has been the subject of several other research reports. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$5.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.24. The company has a market cap of C$5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.19. B2Gold has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.47.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 505,051 shares in the company, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.78 per share, with a total value of C$340,898.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Insiders have sold 493,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,624 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

